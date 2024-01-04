These Disneyland rides are temporarily closing beginning Jan. 7
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Heads up if you plan on visiting Disneyland anytime soon!
The Anaheim theme park announced the following rides will be closed for regular repairs and updates beginning Jan. 7: "It's A Small World," "Grizzly River Run," "Sailing Ship Columbia," and "World of Color."
Not to worry though - it's only a temporary closure.
The rides are expected to reopen within "a few weeks."
The four attractions join the Astro Orbitor and Mark Twain Riverboat on the refurbishment list, according to the Disneyland website.
Jan. 7 also marks the official end of the holiday season at Disneyland, so you still have a few days to take in all the holiday decorations and spirit as we move into the new year.