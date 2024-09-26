District 16 congressional race: Evan Low secures key endorsement

The November election is less than five weeks away, and on Thursday there was a hum of synchronized activity at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, where workers are preparing one million voter guides for mailing.

"The guide has information on all the candidates, the candidates' statements, information on the election," said Evelyn Mendez, spokeswoman for the office.

The union representing San Jose's firefighters has picked a side in a South Bay election. Local 230 members expressed their support for Assembly Member Evan Low in the race for the 16th Congressional District, rather than former Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"We’ve been going through the trenches for the last 15 years here. And Sam Liccardo did not help with public safety," said union president Jerry May.

Union members have criticized Liccardo's votes, as councilman and then as mayor, over pension reform cost-cutting measures when San Jose was facing a fiscal cliff.

Low issued a statement saying that voters "should heed these first responders’ warning."

However, economic fortunes have improved since the days of pension reform in San Jose. Liccardo now has the support of the current Santa Clara County District Attorney and a handful of retired safety leaders.

Liccardo attended a groundbreaking for a new fire station on Thursday morning.

"Voters understand that while he was mayor of San Jose, he actually increased the number of officers and funded public safety and fire departments. And as we’re seeing today, his leadership is still leading to new fire departments being opened," said Gil Rubinstein, a spokesman for Liccardo's campaign.

Experts believe that as the region and country approach Election Day, candidates and parties work overtime to sway voters.

"Voters are looking for some way of differentiating between two candidates. And the primary way they do that is their party label. Without that being a differentiator, they’re looking for any other sort of information," said Dr. Corey Cook, a political scientist and provost at Saint Mary’s College. "It helps them decide who’s on my side, and therefore who I ought to be voting for."

The voter guides in Santa Clara County are printed in English but are also available in five other languages.

Residents can choose not to receive the physical mailer and access the information online instead. County officials said that nearly 60,000 residents have chosen this option.

