District attorney opts not to pursue charges in Burlingame crash that killed 4-year-old

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the woman who drove onto a Burlingame sidewalk after a crash last August, killing 4-year-old Ayden Fang.

The SMCDA’s Office confirmed to KTVU that it would not seek to pursue charges against the 19-year-old woman, whose name was not released.

"No charges will be filed since the evidence is not sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect driver acted with criminal negligence which is required to prove vehicular manslaughter," the office said in a statement. "It is a tragic case but prosecutorial ethics does not allow us to file charges."

The backstory:

Investigators said the driver was exiting the parking lot across the street and had just been hit by an e-bike, before accelerating and hitting the children.

Ayden died from his injuries. The young girl was hospitalized but was later released, according to the Fang family.

His father recalled how, just days before he was killed, Ayden had built a LEGO tower at home, and proudly asked that it be displayed on the family’s living room mantel.

"And as we paid closer attention, we saw a couple of the blocks holding a simple but powerful message," Ming Fang said. "‘Protect our city.’ It gave us chills."