'Disturbing:' Man arrested for stomping on duck's head at East Bay park

A man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was seen on video stomping on a duck's head, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The San Leandro man, who was not identified, was booked Thursday about 1:15 p.m. and taken to Santa Rita Jail.

The week before, someone took video of him at the duck pound inside the San Lorenzo Community Center Park, where he often frequents. That video began circulating on social media and deputies were alerted to it on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office made the video available to the public on Friday.

Deputies learned that on at least two occasions, the man was seen stepping on the ducks’ wings, stomping on their heads and grabbing at least one of them by its neck and slamming it to the ground.

The injured ducks have not been located.

Advertisement

"The suspect’s actions are disturbing," Sgt. Tya M. Modeste said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated by our agency."