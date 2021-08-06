Dixie Fire: Plumas County Sheriff says 8 individuals unaccounted for

article

Plumas County Sheriff's Office on Friday night announced eight individuals are unaccounted for in the area affected by the raging Dixie Fire.

Sheriff's officials posted to social media seeking help from media outlets and the public in locating those missing individuals. They added that investigators have been able to successfully locate 16 additional individuals on Friday.

"We request if you know where any of these people are to contact them and have them call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300 to let us know they are safe, so we can report back to the person(s) looking for them," their Facebook post read.

The unaccounted individuals are as follows:

1. Danny Sczenski of Greenville

2. Jesus AND Ella Gursasola of Greenville

3. Matthew Henley of Greenville

4. Glen Gallagher of Greenville

5. Sally AND Harold Brown of Crescent Mills

6. Donna Shelton of Chester

The Dixie Fire wiped out the town of Greenville, a historic Gold Rush town of about 800 this week. In Friday night's update from Cal Fire, containment had dropped to 21% after holding steady at 35% for some time. Officials said the percentage change was due to better mapping.

The Dixie Fire, northeast of Chico, has been burning for more than three weeks and is at more than 434,000 acres. 184 structures have burned. There are no firefighter deaths associated with the Dixie Fire.

Canyondam, an area south of Lake Almanor with a population of only 31, was the fire's most recent target. On Friday, the fire ripped through drought and insect-stricken trees.