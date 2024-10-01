DMV not requiring drivers 70 and up to take written test for license renewals

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that it will no longer require most drivers 70 and older to take a written knowledge test for license renewals as part of a larger effort to reduce congestion and in-person at their offices.

Previously, all drivers had to take the test upon their license expiration after turning 70.

Drivers 70 years and up must still visit a DMV office for a vision exam and an updated photo when renewing their licenses.

The renewals aren't automatic for everyone.

Drivers with two or more accidents in the past two years, three or more accidents in the past three years, a DUI suspension in the past two years, or a violation point count greater than one in the past two years are still required to take the knowledge test, the DMV stated.

Also, first-time drivers, newcomers to California and those with poor driving records must also take the written test.

As for the actual driving test, the DMV might require a reexamination for senior drivers if a recent physical or mental condition shows a poor driving record.

Dcotors are required by law to report medical conditions or disorders that involve loss of consciousness or control, along with other medical conditions that may affect your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle, the DMV said.

Family members, friends and neighbors may also contact the DMV expressing concern about your ability to drive safely.



