Dog dies in San Francisco Tenderloin fire, 1 person injured

At least one person was hospitalized and a dog died on Friday after fire broke out in an apartment unit in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, fire officials say.

Fire crews arrive

What we know:

An apartment unit at 424 Ellis Street caught fire at around 4:50 p.m. The San Francisco Fire Department posted on social media that arriving crews reported heavy smoke at the scene.

Two dogs and two patients were found. One of the patients was transported to a hospital, while the other person declined to be transported. Fire officials did not have an update on the person's condition, who was taken to the hospital. While one dog died, the other was rescued.

Fire officials told the public to avoid the area of Ellis between Leavenworth and Jones streets while crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.

Officials did not say what caused the fire. The fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ San Francisco firefighters contained an apartment fire in the Tenderloin. April 25, 2025.