Convicted felon charged in killing of San Leandro man walking dog

The Brief Andre Thomas Williams, 49, was arrested in the killing of 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie. Surveillance footage shoed the two hanging out and talking in a parking lot before the shooting, investigators said. Christie died from a gunshot wound to the back.



A convicted felon has been charged in the killing of a San Leandro man who was gunned down while walking his dog, authorities said.

Andre Thomas Williams, 49, of San Leandro, was charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Victim and suspect were hanging out

What we know:

Christie was found fatally shot the morning of June 14 near Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. Authorities believe he was killed the night before and not discovered until the next morning.

Officers said Christie was found lying on his back with his dog still leashed to his hand.

The coroner’s office said he died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Surveillance footage

Dig deeper:

Investigators linked Williams to the slaying through surveillance footage from a nearby business, which showed Williams and Christie hanging out and talking around 9:58 p.m. on June 13 in the parking lot of 333 E. 14th St. The two walked away together shortly after, police said.

Additional footage later showed Christie walking toward the area where his body was found. Minutes later, Williams also appeared in the area, and a single gunshot could be heard.

Seconds later, Williams ran off, fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Police said surveillance showed only Williams and Christie in the area at the time of the shooting, ruling out the possibility of another suspect.

A motive has not been released and authorities have not disclosed how the victim and suspect knew eachother.

Williams was arrested last Thursday at a home in Tracy on suspicion of murder.