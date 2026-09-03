Jury deliberates civil case against ex-Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli accused of sexual abuse

The Brief Jurors in the civil trial of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli completed their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Foppoli is accused of physically and sexually abusing at least seven women between 2002 and 2020. Civil court deliberations will resume Friday at the Sonoma County Courthouse in Santa Rosa.



Jurors in the civil trial of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, accused of sexually and physically abusing multiple women over the course of nearly two decades, wrapped up their first full day of deliberations Thursday without reaching a verdict.

Sonoma County jury deliberations

What we know:

The courtroom was closed Thursday as the six men and six women on the panel deliberated, while attorneys argued procedural items. The jury is tasked with weighing the testimony of seven women who say Foppoli abused them over nearly two decades against the former mayor's repeated claims of total innocence.

"I am completely innocent of all of this," Foppoli said. "I've never changed that in five-plus years."

The allegations against Foppoli first emerged publicly in 2021, when multiple women came forward accusing him of physical and sexual abuse spanning from 2002 to 2020. Lead plaintiff's attorney Traci Carrillo alleged that Foppoli used alcohol, drugs, and his position of power and influence to take advantage of victims.

"[It's] a serial pattern of predation. A predator. Predator acts on a variety of women using his position of power, influence," Carrillo said.

Dominic Foppoli appears in court during opening statements in the trial held against him at Sonoma County Civil and Family Law Courthouse in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Im Expand

Civil suit follows prior criminal investigations into Dominic Foppoli

The backstory:

Following a wave of community backlash after the details became public, Foppoli resigned as mayor. Prior criminal investigations into the allegations did not yield charges or an indictment, leading to the 2021 civil suit seeking damages.

Legal analyst Michael Cardoza noted that the burden of proof in a civil court is lower than in a criminal proceeding, leaving the jury to decide the credibility of the accusers versus the defendant.

"They're asking the jury: 'Do you believe us, or do you believe him?'" Cardoza said.

Attorneys on the plaintiff's team said the jury is reviewing emotional testimony, corroborating evidence, and documentary evidence retrieved from Foppoli's phone.

"You would literally have to reject every witness who testified to believe what he said," Carrillo said.

Nicole Jaffee, another attorney on the plaintiff's team, pointed to the electronic evidence.

"There was also a lot of documentary evidence that we had from Mr. Foppoli's phone that did assist with some of it," she said.

Dominic Foppoli maintains innocence in Santa Rosa court

The other side:

Taking the stand in his own defense, Foppoli maintained that he is completely innocent and has never changed his story in more than five years. He characterized the lawsuit as a personal vendetta stemming from a lack of evidence in the criminal investigation.

Foppoli claimed the effort was driven by a dedicated journalist and an attorney seeking personal gain rather than justice, adding that he was eager to finally share his side and expected a judgment in his favor.

"This is not done for justice. This is done for personal gain on their side," he said. "I have nothing to hide. I've been waiting for more than five years to finally have my side come out."

Deliberations continue Friday

What's next:

Deliberations are set to continue Friday and could extend into next week if the panel does not reach a consensus.

Plaintiff's attorneys noted that the conclusion of this case may not mark the end of Foppoli's legal troubles, as at least 14 other women have reported being victimized, opening the possibility for further legal action.