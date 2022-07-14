Donald Trump has reportedly made up his mind about running for president in 2024

Despite being at the center of several political controversies and losing the 2020 election, it appears former President Donald Trump has made up his mind about running in 2024 and he feels confident that he could win, according to a report from New York Magazine.

"Look," Trump said in an interview with New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi. "I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win."

"Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision," Trump added.

The only decision left for Trump, according to New York Mag would be when.

According to the Interview, Trump said he’s merely decided to announce before or after the 2022 Midterms. "Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision," he said.

Trump added that he doesn’t feel concerned about going up against other GOP members including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who many consider to be the upcoming Republican favorite.

When asked if he considers DeSantis a rival, Trump said " "I don’t feel that. I endorsed Ron, he was at 3, and as soon as I endorsed him, he went to first place."

The next big question: Who would be his running mate?

Earlier this year in March, Trump appeared to rule out former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate should he opt to mount a third bid for the White House in 2024.

"I don’t think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner of the pair running together again.

Trump cited friction stemming from the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to President Joe Biden yet repeated a false claim that the election had been stolen from him, and suggested their differences are too stark to overcome heading into 2024, according to the conservative news website.

The possibility of Pence partnering up with Trump once more has become even less realistic following evidence that has come out of the recent Jan. 6 House Committee hearings in which details of Trump supporters calling for the death of Pence during the deadly Capitol Riot surfaced.

The New York Mag interview is the first time Trump has hinted at running for office since September 2021 when he spoke in Manhattan to the 17th police precinct and the neighboring fire station on the anniversary of 9/11.

As soon as he opened the floor for questions, a reporter asked if he would be running for president again in 2024.

He said he knows what he wants to do, but campaign finance laws prohibit him from saying too much at this point.

"I think you’re going to be happy. Let me put it that way, OK," Trump said. "I think you’re going to be very happy."