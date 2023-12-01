Donations pour in after Oakland youth football players couldn't afford championship game

Oakland's East Bay Warriors Pop Warner football team on Friday took off from San Francisco International Airport to play in a national championship game in Florida.

The youth team, who haven't lost a game in two years, is psyched to play on Sunday.

Some of the players on the team couldn't afford to go, but as KTVU aired their challenges, several generous community members called in to say they would step up and fill in the financial gaps.

Coach Ron Robinson was so grateful.

"There are still good people out there with great hearts that they are now opening their wallets to the East Bay family. They are now a part of our family and we are very appreciative," he said.

The player who couldn't afford the trip will likely fly out later on Friday with some parents to be able to make it in time for kick off.

