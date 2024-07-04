Double shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

A 58-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday and a 44-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after also being shot in Antioch, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Vineyard Drive after receiving a report of a man shot. They found two victims at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers and paramedics from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District rendered aid to the victims but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the police department.

The shooting is under investigation by the Antioch Police Department's Investigation Bureau. The identities of the victims are being withheld while police notify the next of kin.

The department said that it was an isolated shooting with no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can contact Antioch Police Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov.