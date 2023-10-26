Double shooting leaves 1 dead in San Francisco

article

Two people were shot in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon and one of the victims died from their injuries, according to police.

At around 3:18 p.m. officers responded to Golden Gate Avenue and Buchanan Street regarding a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A second victim was also located with a gunshot wound, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The other victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made, according to police.

No further details were immediately provided.