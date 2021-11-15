Double shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt

A man and woman were shot near Lake Merritt early Monday morning, just days after a deadly shooting at the Oakland landmark.

The unidentified victims were found near the 1500 block of Lakeshore Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on the eastern side of the lake.

The woman and man were in stable condition, Oakland police said.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

There was no other information about what transpired.

A 22-year-old woman died Saturday, two days after she was shot in the head near Lake Merritt. The woman was shot after trying to flee a group of thieves who were robbing her, authorities said. That shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.