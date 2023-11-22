Downed line in Dublin causes traffic, power problems

Fallen power lines shut down a major roadway in Dublin on Wednesday morning, with the closure expected to last at least six hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

Power lines went down on the portion of Dublin Canyon Road between Foothill and Schaefer Ranch roads, the CHP said about 6 a.m.

Crews will be replacing power poles and lines. According to the CHP, this may last until noon or 2 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid Dublin Canyon Road and use alternate routes.

