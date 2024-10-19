Dozens displaced after Rohnert Park apartment catches fire

Around 30 people were displaced when a Rohnert Park apartment building caught fire Saturday afternoon, triggering a three-alarm response.

The flames first broke out around 12:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Kirsten Court, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The fire was coming from a unit on the second floor and spreading through the attic.

One unit was completely engulfed, officials said. The building didn't have any firewalls in the attic, which caused the blaze to spread rapidly.

After an hour, firefighters were able to bring it under control. The reported damage is estimated to be $2 million, officials said.

The building was declared uninhabitable, displacing the residents. According to officials, the building didn't have any firewalls due to its age.

Additionally, a firefighter was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Officials said they believe the fire started in the living room of one of the units, but the cause is still under investigation.