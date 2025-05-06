Dr. OZ visits San Francisco senior care center

Dr. Mehmet Oz has transitioned from the operating room to television studios and is now the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Recently confirmed as administrator of CMS, Oz visited On Lok in San Francisco's Mission District to learn more about the senior wellness facility and the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE. He said he's here to learn what works and what doesn't.

"CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which I've been asked to administer, is all about making sure that the public dollars we spend are there to help Americans," said Oz. "Whether it's Medicare for the elderly, or Medicaid for those who are underserved and vulnerable."

The program takes a comprehensive approach to medical care, assessing patient needs and providing transportation and exercise opportunities, all aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes and stay well as long as possible. Oz said the program is impressive.

"It's a different way of looking at how you can age in America," said Oz. "Instead of being in a nursing home, throwing the keys away, and putting you in a place where you might not want to be, they take you into a community that's all-inclusive."

On Lok's leadership said the program is largely funded through Medicaid and Medicare. The system of care they innovated is now in place in nearly three dozen states. CEO Grace Li said she hopes that by highlighting the program to Oz, it can grow to help more seniors live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

"Home care services, socialization, meal transportation services," Li said. "How do those services come together to support medical services that are already being provided?"

A trained cardiothoracic surgeon, Oz rose to national prominence hosting his television show. This year, the Trump administration tapped him to lead CMS. He said he's working to transition those services to better serve seniors and those who need them and pledged not to cut the health programs.

"In every scenario, we increase spending on Medicaid," said OZ. "Let me say that again, underline it. In every scenario, we increase spending on Medicaid. The question is how much more do we spend on Medicaid."

Dr. Oz said the administration is preparing to roll out a program aimed at leveraging technology, where users can share their health data to ensure they get the best medical care possible.