Drag icon, Heklina, honored in public memorial at Castro Theatre

By and KTVU Staff
Published 
LGBTQ+
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco drag icon, Heklina, will be honored Tuesday during a public memorial at San Francisco's Castro Theatre.

Fans and friends will celebrate the life of Heklina, 55, a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community.

The death of the beloved, outrageous, and over-the-top performer, on April 3 was sudden. Heklina, also known as Stefan Grygelko, was in London when she died, preparing to co-star in the production of ‘Mommie Queerest,' alongside dear friend Peaches Christ.

‘Mommie Queerest’ was a spoof on the Faye Dunaway film, Mommie Dearest, which looked at the tumultuous relationship between Joan Crawford and her daughter Christina. Heklina was set to perform as ‘Hek-Tina’ for the production's Manchester, England run, April 5 through 8.

Heklina's official cause of death has not been revealed.

Tuesday's memorial in San Francisco will likely include laughs and tears as loved ones perform and relish in their fondest memories of her.

