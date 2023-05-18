San Francisco names nation's first drag laureate

San Francisco has named the nation's first drag laureate.

D'Arcy Drollinger, a well-known drag performer and nightclub owner, has been appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed. It's the first such initiative in the country, and Drollinger will receive a $55,000 stipend in her 18-month role.

"My goals are to make San Francisco sparkle. I think drag performers bring a lot of sparkle and humor and glamor and silliness to the world. I think that is part of why drag is so successful," Drollinger said, adding that she expects to be in drag for the entirety of her role. "I’m going to be in drag pretty much 24/7 for the next 18 months."

Duties will span from producing and participating in drag events, serving as a spokesperson for San Francisco's LGBTQ+ community, and helping officials share the city's rich drag history.

Drollinger said she felt both nervous and honored when she was told the job was hers, given the recent violence targeting drag performers, even in the Bay Area.

ALSO: L.A. Dodgers disinvite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to 'Pride Night', rescind award

"I know that there are a lot of anti-drag folks out there, and they are very loud, right? But I also don’t want to live my life under the shadow of fear. I don’t want to have intimidation stop me from growing," she said. "So, yes, I am a little nervous. But I got a lot of fabulous people and fabulousness behind me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

