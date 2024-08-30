Dramatic San Francisco Ocean Beach rescue

article

San Francisco firefighters raced to Ocean Beach on Friday morning to rescue a man who had some type of difficulty in the water.

Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told KTVU that the department received several 911 calls about 10 a.m. about a man who needed help in the ocean at the Great Highway and Judah Street.

Three surfers were able to pull the man out of the water and perform early CPR, Baxter said.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and KTVU cameras observed as the crews put the man on a gurney into an ambulance.

A friend who knows the man described him as a "world-class paddle boarder," who lives a few blocks from the beach.

His father was also a world-class open water ocean swimmer, the friend said.

The friend described the man as in his mid-60s.

He was with two others when he went down in the water and didn't come up, the friend said.

The man was taken to USCF hospital.