Dreamforce: What kind of AI user are you?

The annual Dreamforce conference kicks off Tuesday at San Francisco's Moscone Center, with more than 40,000 people expected to attend the event.

The focus this year is artificial intelligence, or AI.

You don't have to be at Dreamforce to be part of the conversation. Slack did a study, surveying about 5,000 employees in different offices around the world. The survey asked about AI usage and found there are five different kinds of AI users in the workplace.

The "maximalist," who fully embraces AI and uses it to the max.

The "underground," who uses AI, but kind of hides it from the office.

The "rebel," who avoids using AI.

The" super fan," who likes using AI but isn't doing anything about it.

The "observer," who doesn't use AI, doesn't have much of an opinion yet and watches from afar.

A research and analytics representative from Slack will explain how it will use this information at Dreamforce.

"So, what this research helps us do, it helps leaders create a roadmap for how to think about AI adoption at their company," Slack Senior Vice President of Research and Analytics Christina Janzwer said on a Zoom call. "And the idea is that everyone is having very different feelings and experiences about using AI. So, if we want AI to work with every worker, which I think we do, we have to meet people where they are."

Slack and Dreamforce want people to be engaged, and they've created a quiz asking about experiences with AI in the workplace.

At the end, you'll be placed in one of the five categories.

There are dozens of other workshops and breakout sessions at Dreamforce over the next three days, run by industry leaders and a handful of celebrities.

Mayor London Breed will also take the stage.

More than $90 million is expected to be generated for the city. Dreamforce will last until Thursday night.

