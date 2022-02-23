A man was arrested for felony vandalism after driving onto the baseball field at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, Friday morning.

The driver was seen having a joyride in a white SUV and spinning donuts from the pitcher’s mound to the outfield wall, in a video recorded Friday by Ryan Carlson , a Petco Park worker.

"At first I thought it was an employee taking this car for a test ride, just a little joyride," said Carlson. "Once the car came to a stop, and people started to surround it, that’s when I realized I might have just witnessed a crime."

Petco employees detained the driver and made a citizen arrest. Authorities charged the suspect with felony vandalism.

Petco Park was being converted back to a baseball field after it was the site for recent monster truck and dirt bike events in January.

Despite the ground crew’s effort to restore the field, a video with an aerial view over the park shows that the tire tracks resurfaced on Monday.

