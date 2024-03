A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a pedestrian was hit and killed in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol said a driver was exiting Interstate 280 southbound onto the Bird Avenue offramp at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers say the driver, a 27-year-old man from San Jose, hit a man who was in the roadway.

They stayed on the scene before being arrested. The victim's identity has not yet been released.