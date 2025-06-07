Driver dead, 2 kids and another adult seriously injured in Napa crash: CHP

A driver was killed, and two children and another driver are seriously injured stemming from a major collision in Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near State Route 121, north of State Route 37 Friday afternoon, and involved two cars.

What we know:

According to the CHP, the first car crossed over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

At one point, it came into contact with the other car, with two children passengers.

The driver of the first car died.

The second driver was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital while the two children were flown to Oakland's Children's Hospital.

Officials said all three have major injuries.

It's unclear what factors played a part in the collision or what caused the crash.