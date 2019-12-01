Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies after being ejected from SUV in San Francisco crash

Published 
San Francisco
Bay City News

The crash happened on the 25th Street off-ramp from southbound I-280, early Sunday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO - A Redwood City man was killed when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that crashed into the wall of the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on Sunday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Investigators believe the victim, who was ejected through the driver's side window into a pole, was not wearing any restraints when the SUV hit the railing on the left side of the off-ramp shortly before 5 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the spokesman said.