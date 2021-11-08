Driver dies after slamming into tree in San Jose

The driver of a Chevrolet truck died after colliding with a tree in San Jose on Monday.

Investigators say a 1997 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on Hillsdale Avenue at Jarvis Avenue at 6:18 a.m., when it veered off-road and hit a tree.

Pronounced dead at the scene, the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of a Chevrolet truck was killed after colliding with a tree on Nov. 8, 2021. (KTVU FOX 2)

This is the 51st fatal collision in San Jose and the 53rd victim of 2021.

The victim's name will not be released until the family has been notified.

It is unknown what caused the collision and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department at 408-277-4654.

