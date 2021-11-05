San Jose: 2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on Bailey Ave. Friday morning

article

Two people died in a crash in San Jose on Friday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 10:13 a.m. in the area of Bailey Avenue and Monterey Road near the southern border of the city.

Officers arrived and determined a 1991 Chevrolet truck was heading west on Bailey when it drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2019 BMW going east, according to police.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck died at the scene while the man driving the truck was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there. The man driving the BMW was also hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said. The names of the pair who died were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case, the 50th fatal collision on the city's streets this year, is asked to call Detective Bowman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

