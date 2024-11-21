Driver escapes rising Santa Rosa flood water

A driver on Thursday escaped rising flood waters on Santa Rosa streets.

Sonoma County Fire District spokeswoman Karen Hancock told KTVU that the driver decided to drive through the deep water at River and Slusser roads despite flood warnings not to do so.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, no one was in the abandoned car, which emergency crews wrapped up with yellow tape.

The first call about the car came at about 6 a.m.

"This is a problem area," Hancock said. "And it's unfortunate that people don't heed the warnings."

While this driver got out to safety, Hancock said there have been deaths over the years.

She reminded drivers to turn around instead of driving through large pools of standing water.

She said the big problems are west Santa Rosa, Windsor and Forestville.

The North Bay has been the hardest hit by the latest rainfall, some areas receiving nearly a foot of rain in the last 24 hours.

More rain is expected on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.