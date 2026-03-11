Driver flees after police chase ends in rollover crash in Vallejo; search underway

article

Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase Wednesday morning before crashing their car in Vallejo and fleeing the scene on foot.

What we know:

Benicia police attempted to stop the car around 11 a.m., but the driver fled and eventually crashed off the roadway and rolled over on the westbound side of Interstate 780 between Columbus Parkway and Glen Cove, according to a department statement.

A woman who was riding as a passenger in the car was ejected, while the driver fled the scene on foot. The Benicia Police Department said the woman was conscious and alert following the crash, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

What's next:

Authorities closed the westbound side of the freeway at Columbus Parkway and were searching for the suspect driver as of about 12:25 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.