Driver held on suspicion of DUI in deadly wrong-way crash on I-80 near Bay Bridge

Oakland
The California Highway Patrol says a driver appears to have been under the influence when he caused a deadly crash while driving the wrong way on I-80 near the Bay Bridge in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A driver who fled from the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash involving multiple cars near the Bay Bridge in Oakland was likely under the influence, police said. 

A woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta died in the collision around 1 a.m. on the freeway near the interchange with I-580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala is suspected of going the wrong way, allegedly ran away and hid in a bush on a bike path below  the freeway before being captured, the CHP Oakland said. 

Erik Steverson, 32, is being held on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving under the influence, CHP said. 

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story. 