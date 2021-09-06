Driver held on suspicion of DUI in deadly wrong-way crash on I-80 near Bay Bridge

A driver who fled from the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash involving multiple cars near the Bay Bridge in Oakland was likely under the influence, police said.

A woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta died in the collision around 1 a.m. on the freeway near the interchange with I-580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala is suspected of going the wrong way, allegedly ran away and hid in a bush on a bike path below the freeway before being captured, the CHP Oakland said.

Erik Steverson, 32, is being held on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving under the influence, CHP said.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.