Driver hits man at San Francisco bus stop; lawmaker wants to curb speed

San Francisco police responded to a car crash at a bus stop near Golden Gate Park – a week after a deadly crash at a bus stop in the city's West Portal neighborhood that killed an entire family of four.

The crash was reported on Saturday evening, when a car hit a man waiting for a bus near Fulton Street and Park Presidio. He is recovering at a hospital.

San Francisco police said the driver was cited for multiple moving violations.

One lawmaker is now saying these incidents are reminders of how dangerous speeding drivers can be.

State Sen. Scott Wiener is working on a new bill to have technology limit how fast cars can drive and he wants it to be a requirement that drivers in California have that technology in their cars.

He said speeding is killing too many people on the road.

"We're proposing legislation that would not allow people to go over 10 miles above the speed limit," he said. " People should not be driving 50-60 in a residential neighborhood, or 90 or 100 mph on a highway."