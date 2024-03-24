Driver hits pedestrian with vehicle, damages San Francisco bus shelter

article

A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon by a vehicle that crashed into a San Francisco bus shelter.

Police said at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Fulton Street and Park Presidio regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found the injured pedestrian near the damaged bus shelter. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene who transported the adult male to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult male driver was cited on scene for multiple moving vehicle violations.

Police ask anyone with information to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

The crash into the bus shelter happened exactly one week after a 78-year-old driver crashed at a West Portal bus stop, killing a family of four. The driver in that crash was arrested, but has not been charged, pending results from the police investigation. The driver was released from the hospital and police custody last week.

KTVU contributed to this story.

Featured article



