Adult, child killed at San Francisco bus stop

An adult and child are dead after a car crashed into a bus stop in San Francisco, authorities say.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Ulloa and Lenox Streets. Four people were at a bus stop, including the adult and child. Three others were taken to a hospital, including the car's driver.

The survivors' extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacted to the accident and put out a statement.

"Today there was a tragic collision in West Portal. Two lives were lost, including a child. Three more are in the hospital. I’ve just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking. We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families," said Breed.

Due to the fatal accident, Muni is suspending service at the West Portal station. Outbound K-Ingleside and M-Ocean View Lines are switching back at West Portal. Inbound K-Ingleside and M-Ocean View Lines are switching back at St. Francis Circle.

Bus shuttle service is being provided for inbound service from St. Francis Circle to Forest Hill.