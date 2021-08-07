Driver hospitalized after crashing SUV into Dublin home
DUBLIN, Calif. - Investigators are looking into what caused a driver to plow their SUV into the side of a home in Dublin.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Beachwood Loop.
Alameda County Fire Department shared a photo of the incident on social media.
The fire department says no one inside of the home was hurt, but the driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Their condition was not released.