Driver hospitalized after crashing SUV into Dublin home

Investigators are looking into what caused a driver to plow their SUV into the side of a home in Dublin.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Beachwood Loop.

Alameda County Fire Department shared a photo of the incident on social media.

The fire department says no one inside of the home was hurt, but the driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition was not released.