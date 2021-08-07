Expand / Collapse search

Driver hospitalized after crashing SUV into Dublin home

By KTVU Staff
Dublin
Photo: instagram.com/alamedacofire.

DUBLIN, Calif. - Investigators are looking into what caused a driver to plow their SUV into the side of a home in Dublin.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Beachwood Loop.

Alameda County Fire Department shared a photo of the incident on social media. 

The fire department says no one inside of the home was hurt, but the driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition was not released.