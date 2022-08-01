Driver in deadly pedestrian crash arrested on suspicion of DUI, child abuse

Dublin police are investigating a deadly single car crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Officials say they responded to reports of a pedestrian stuck by an SUV at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night on the 6200 block of Dougherty Rd.

The pedestrian was reportedly walking in the southbound lanes of Dougherty Rd. when they were stuck by a Chevrolet SUV. Officers say the driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained on scene.

Dublin police tell KTVU Fissore's child was in the car with him when the crash happened. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, DUI and child abuse.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the pedestrian killed. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.

