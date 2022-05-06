Driver in San Carlos speeds away from DUI checkpoint on Cinco de Mayo

Bay Area police were everywhere on Thursday night, keeping an eye on Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

One driver in San Carlos was seen on social media video speeding away from a DUI checkpoint.

Video shows the driver pulling up to the checkpoint, backing up into a ditch, turning the car around, and then speeding away, going in the wrong direction.

It's still unclear if San Mateo County sheriff's deputies caught up with the driver.

The sheriff's office did say that they arrested one driver for DUI and cited dozens of others for infractions like driving on a suspended license.