Driver killed after losing control of vehicle and crashing into tree, East Palo Alto police say

A solo vehicle traveling at high speeds crashed into tree, killing the driver in East Palo Alto Monday night, police say.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on University Avenue at Cooley.

University Avenue is closed in both directions from Runnymede Street to Bay Road, according to the county sheriff via the East Palo Alto Police.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. Police gave no estimated time of reopening.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said the driver was the solo occupant of the vehicle and that they lost control. Police are not identifying the driver at this time.

KTVU contributed to this report.

