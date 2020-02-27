Driver leads CHP on overnight chase; speeds reach 130 mph

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who led officers on a dangerously fast chase through three Bay Area counties overnight. At one point, speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

Caltrans traffic cameras caught at least three CHP vehicles chasing a gray Volkswagen over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The CHP says it tried to pull over the car for speeding on Highway 37 in Novato, but the driver didn't stop. The driver led officers on U.S. Highway 101 southbound, across the bridge, down the Eastshore Freeway and into the MacArthur Maze.

At that point, officers lost visual on the car.