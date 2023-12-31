Driver leaves Antioch sideshow, CHP officers attacked, 5 injured

A Saturday night car chase after a sideshow in Antioch resulted in a crash that injured five people – but not before other sideshow participants also threw objects at officers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said they believed the driver of a maroon Honda was coming from a sideshow and the driver tried to evade officers at a high speed, before the car slammed into a concrete wall on Bailey Road on the Pittsburg/Bay Point border. All five people inside the vehicle were injured, CHP said.

Video at the scene showed several men being taken away on gurneys.

At that point, law enforcement says officers responding to the scene were then attacked by what they believe were other sideshow participants.

Sgt. Nelson Fulgencio said the participants threw whatever they could find at the officers, including a vice grip, pictured below. They also started yelling at the officers, Fulgencio said.

He did not specify how many people were arrested.

Debris from the crash still remained on the street Sunday morning. And dozens of tire marks on Auto Center Drive in Antioch mark where the large sideshow happened.

Officers said it's been busy over the past few days, and they are expecting another full night with New Year's Eve celebrations on the way.