Driver of an alleged stolen car crashes on I-680 and arrested for DUI
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A driver of an alleged stolen car crashed on I-680 and was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, Pleasant Hill police said.
Officers received a report from residents whose car was in Concord around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police wrote on Facebook.
The officer located the stolen vehicle and found it apparent that the suspect was driving under the influence, police said.
The driver then drove on I-680 southbound and crashed into a retaining wall, officials said. The man was arrested for several charges, including a DUI.