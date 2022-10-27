A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over.

The driver kept going.

Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred at Sierra and Mauna Kea Lane Tuesday evening.

The woman is in an intensive care unit at a local hospital with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, according to the victim's daughter-in-law and mother of the three-year-old boy also injured.

The toddler has a scar and bruise on his head, the child's mother said.

"I couldn’t believe it happened," she said. "I cannot think of how anyone could drive like that…this is so bad."

"Cars like this one don’t even stop," said the homeowner whose cameras captured the hit-and-run.

San Jose police are investigating the incident.