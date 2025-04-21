Driver suspected of vehicular manslaughter in San Jose fatal crash

A driver is suspected of vehicular manslaughter after a weekend crash that killed his female passenger in San Jose, police said Monday.

The driver of a 2005 beige Nissan sedan was headed northbound on San Tomas Expressway at a high rate of speed at about 9 p.m. Saturday when they lost control and veered off the road just south of Moorpark Avenue, according to San Jose police.

The Nissan hit a stump on the east side of the road and overturned.

A woman who was a passenger suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene, police said. Her name was not released.

The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later stabilized.

He was taken into custody and will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter upon his release from the hospital, police said.

The death is the city's ninth fatal collision this year.

