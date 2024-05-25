Driver barricades after freeway crash in San Ramon, CHP says he was under influence of drugs

article

A driver, allegedly under the influence of drugs, was involved in a two-vehicle crash before they barricaded themselves in their vehicle Saturday in San Ramon, California Highway Patrol says.

San Ramon Police Department initially said this was an armed and barricaded subject on southbound Interstate 680. CHP said the driver was taken into custody and that no gun was located or ever seen.

"When firefighters went to the aid of the man driving a 2012 Mini Cooper, he barricaded himself in the car and said he had a gun," Officer Tyler Hahn said.

There were minor injuries reported in relation to this incident.

CHP - Dublin first issued an alert at 5:53 p.m. for a crash and "police activity" at southbound I-680 at Bollinger Canyon Road.

Shortly after 6 p.m., San Ramon Police Department alerted the public of a road closure in the area of San Ramon Valley Road south of Bollinger Canyon due to a subject on southbound I-680. Both the roadway and the freeway were closed as CHP handled the situation.

The traffic incident report shows a Mini Cooper and other vehicles were involved. The Mini Cooper almost hit a tree and drove into bushes on the roadway's right-hand shoulder.

Shortly after 6:30, police said CHP had detained the person and that San Ramon Valley Boulevard had reopened with the freeway set to reopen shortly after.

San Ramon's Chief of Police said his department sent their armored rescue vehicle to the incident. As soon as announcements were made through the vehicle's public address system, Chief Denton Carlson said, "the subject exited his vehicle and was placed into custody by CHP Dublin personnel."

Carlson thanked his department for their "outstanding response."

It is not clear why the person allegedly barricaded in his vehicle. Officials did not say if the person in custody has been charged or where they are being held.

No further details were immediately available.