Drivers can bypass Peninsula congestion - at a cost

Beginning on Friday, drivers on the Peninsula have a new way to bypass heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 101.

But it will cost them.

Express toll lanes are now open on a new, 20-mile long stretch of that highway. And if you want to drive in the fast lane on 101 in San Mateo County, be prepared to either carpool or pay extra.

The cost? 50 cents to a dollar, to drive between four and 10 miles.

And like other express lanes in the Bay Area, Caltrans is using dynamic pricing, which means the cost goes up if there is heavy traffic.

Caltrans wants to give drivers a financial incentive, to carpool.

If you have three or more people in your vehicle, the express lanes are free.

Last year, Caltrans opened express lanes from Redwood City to Sunnyvale.

And with the new extension, express lanes are now continuous from San Bruno to Sunnyvale. Drivers will need a Fastrak to use them.

The express lanes will run from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.