Dry lightning threat returns to Bay Area?
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area could be watching the sky closely late Sunday into Monday as monsoon moisture pushes north into California.
While it’s still too early to pinpoint exactly where thunderstorms could develop, the bigger concern isn’t heavy rain; it’s dry lightning. Lightning that produces little or no rainfall can spark wildfires, especially after our long, dry summer.
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Area to watch more closely
- Santa Cruz Mountains
- South Bay hills
- East Bay hills and the Diablo Range
- Possibly interior Monterey and San Benito Counties
Those higher terrain locations typically have the best chance of seeing isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms if enough instability develops. Forecast confidence on exact locations should improve over the next 24–48 hours.
The Source: This report was compiled by meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.