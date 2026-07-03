CHP cracking down on 4th of July weekend traffic violators

The Brief The California Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers ahead of Independence Day weekend. Officers will be enforcing traffic safety throughout the weekend, to ensure drivers aren't endangering themselves or others.



The California Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers across the Bay Area ahead of the July 4th weekend — the holiday is no excuse to drive unsafely.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee joined CHP officers for a ride-along to see how they’re working to keep the roads safe ahead of what promises to be a busy weekend.

"Our main job is to make sure that everyone gets home safely. Today we’re going to see violators of all kinds, from people being on their cell phones to people potentially not wearing their seat belts, and obviously, people speeding," officer Rolando Guzman said.

Guzman, using his LiDAR speed gun to monitor drivers headed west on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, said most drivers were obeying the speed limit, which suited him fine.

"It means that we’re doing our job. It means that they’re probably seeing other CHP officers out there on the road, and it deters them from speeding," Guzman said.

Warnings and tickets

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He did issue warnings to several speeding drivers, who were let go because of their clean records.

"Sometimes a warning is valid, right? I’m not trying to mess up someone’s day," Guzman said. "My job isn’t to be out here and burden everybody with citations. It’s also to educate and inform the public."

The officer did cite a driver who was using their cell phone while driving with a passenger.

California’s ‘No Touch’ law went into effect last year, and makes it illegal to hold a cell phone for any reason while driving.

"When there’s a passenger in the car, always hand off the phone to them. It’s a lot safer that way," Guzman said. "That split second that you looked down on your phone or texted… could potentially lead to a car accident."

Guzman, during the ride-along, issued another citation, this time to a driver who was going 77 miles per hour on the Dumbarton Bridge, where the speed limit is 55.

The family in the car was from the Castro Valley, and headed to Big Basin Park for the weekend. Guzman cited the officer for driving 70 miles per hour.

"I don’t like it, you know, that’s not the way it should be — you should catch everyone. If I’m going with the flow, everyone is at fault then," Guzman said. "Unfortunately, I can’t pull over everybody, there’s only one of me on the bridge, so going with the flow of traffic is not a valid reason for you to be going that fast."