Dublin looking to increase hotel tax

Dublin is expected to join Pleasanton as another Tri-Valley city that is looking to put a measure on the upcoming November ballot that would increase taxes for hotel visitors.

The Dublin City Council on Tuesday is considering plans for a ballot measure that would increase the city's transient occupancy tax from 8% to 12%, which would create an estimated $700,000 in extra annual revenue from visitors to Dublin's six hotels and inns if a majority of voters approve the tax hike.

City staff in a report on the council's agenda said the 8% rate has remained unchanged since Dublin first instituted its hotel tax in 1984, and that the rate is among the lowest in the Tri-Valley area. The Pleasanton City Council earlier this month directed city staff to develop a measure to increase its own transient occupancy tax from 8% to 10% in 2027 and 12% in 2028.

The Dublin city staff report said a community survey last year found a hotel tax hike had support from 52% of respondents, and that "feedback from hotel operators regarding a potential TOT increase has been generally supportive.

The report recommends that the City Council adopts a resolution submitting the measure to voters in May in time for it to go on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election.

The Dublin City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at 100 Civic Plaza. This meeting will also be livestreamed at tv28live.org and on the City's website at https://dublin.ca.gov/watchmeetings.