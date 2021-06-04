Dublin man, 60, shot by thieves when he tried to retrieve his belongings
DUBLIN, Calif. - A 60-year-old Dublin man was assaulted and robbed of his belongings.
Police said the man then chased the three suspects as they tried to drive off on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. from Clifden Court.
When he tried to retrieve his belongings, one of the suspects shot him.
Neighbors said it's a tight-knit community and this type of crime is uncommon.
"For somebody to be followed home and robbed in his driveway, this is very shocking to me," said a man named Quan.
James Smith added that the neighborhood is a "nice area, people like to come and hang out."
The man is expected to recover.
The suspects are still on the loose.
Dublin police did not release a description of the men.
