Dublin man, 60, shot by thieves when he tried to retrieve his belongings

A 60-year-old Dublin man was assaulted and robbed of his belongings.

Police said the man then chased the three suspects as they tried to drive off on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. from Clifden Court.

When he tried to retrieve his belongings, one of the suspects shot him.

Neighbors said it's a tight-knit community and this type of crime is uncommon.

"For somebody to be followed home and robbed in his driveway, this is very shocking to me," said a man named Quan.

James Smith added that the neighborhood is a "nice area, people like to come and hang out."

The man is expected to recover.

The suspects are still on the loose.

Dublin police did not release a description of the men.