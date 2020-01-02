Dublin police investigating deadly shooting reportedly made in self-defense

article

Dublin police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman that also wounded a 28-year-old man. The two are suspected of breaking into the woman's ex-boyfriend's residence and were struck by bullets fired by the male resident who acted in self-defense, according to Dublin police.

Police were initially dispatched to the 3400 block of Monaghan St. at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a home invasion robbery. Arriving officers discovered the man and the woman at the scene, both with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dublin police say the man who lives at the home woke to banging on his front door. As he approached his front door, he recognized his ex-girlfriend. He opened the door and was confronted by her and another man who pointed a gun at the resident.

Following an attempted assault, the resident fired his own gun at the pair in self-defense while fleeing his home.

Police also believe the other man fired his gun at the resident, however, the resident was not injured.

According to a press release, officers responded to the residence for a reported home invasion, but they have yet to confirm the motive for the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

The public is urged to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Reporter Jesse Gary is heading to the scene.