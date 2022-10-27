Dublin prison cook pleads guilty to fondling incarcerated woman in food pantry

article

A former federal Dublin prison cook on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges that he had abusive sexual contact with a woman in custody in an effort to gratify himself and humiliate her.

Enrique Chavez of Manteca entered his plea in Oakland before U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

He admitted to taking the woman into a prison food pantry in October 2020, turning off the lights, putting his hands down her pants and fondling her breasts. He also admitted to having her touch him.

Chavez, who wore an orange polo shirt and work boots inside court, answered all the judge's questions with a "Yes, your honor." He stood with his hands clasped behind his back during the 30-minute proceeding.

He is scheduled to be sentenced up to a two-year maximum, on Feb. 2.

Both Chavez and his attorney, Steve Kalar, declined comment outside court.

Chavez is the fifth officer to be charged with sex abuse crimes at FCI Dublin – the most charges of this kind at any federal prison in the United States.

He is also the third of the five officers to plead guilty.

Former recycling technician Ross Klinger is still awaiting sentencing for having sex with at least three women. Former prison chaplain James Highhouse pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Highhouse is expected to surrender on Nov. 2.

Correctional officers John Bellhouse and the former warden, Ray J. Garcia, have both pleaded not guilty, and are headed to trial. Garcia's trial is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Chavez was originally charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact, and only pleaded guilty to one.

Over the last eight months, KTVU has communicated with nearly 40 women who detailed the sexual abuse they endured or witnessed at FCI Dublin and the retaliation they endured if they reported the unwanted sexual behavior.

The rampant sexual abuse is now the subject of Congressional hearings and the new Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters told the Senate Judiciary Committee in September that she is intent on reforming the system and the "buck stops" with her.

